(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 12)

Under the goal of weakening the mighty powers of the prosecution, the government has divided investigative authority between the police and the prosecution, and set up the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which deals with crimes related to senior government employees. Instead, the government left only six criminal areas -- corruption, economy, public officials, large disasters and defense projects -- to the prosecution for investigation. Now the DP is out to hand over the remaining investigative powers in the six areas to a new agency that will be established soon to deal with serious crimes. The move is a part of its crusade to separate investigation from indictment.