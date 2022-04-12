S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to more than 200,000
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to more than 200,000 on Tuesday after falling to the lowest level in seven weeks a day earlier amid the government's efforts to return to normalcy.
The country reported 210,755 new COVID-19 infections, including 33 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,635,274, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The public health agency reported 171 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 19,850.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,005, down 94 from the previous day.
South Korea's virus cases have been on the decrease after peaking in mid-March. On Monday, new cases fell to 90,928, marking the first drop to five digits since the Feb. 22 count of 99,562.
Health authorities are expected to announce later this week a new "post-omicron scheme" aimed at further lifting social distancing and allowing people to go mask-free outside.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released