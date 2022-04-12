Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/16 Sunny 70

Incheon 17/13 Rain 80

Suwon 22/14 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 70

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 10

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 0

Busan 21/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!