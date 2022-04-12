KOSPI 2,674.17 DN 18.93 points (open)
All News 09:09 April 12, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources
-
N.K missile tests aimed at defeating U.S. missile defense: CRS report