Yoon to pay visit to ex-President Park
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was to pay a visit to former President Park Geun-hye in her hometown of Daegu on Tuesday amid attention over whether they will be able to patch up their troubled relationship.
Yoon led an investigation team in 2016 into Park's corruption scandal that led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment. Yoon said during the election campaign that even though he did what he was supposed to do as a prosecutor, he feels apologetic toward Park.
Park was pardoned in December after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption. After months of treatment at a Seoul hospital, she returned to a new residence in her hometown last month.
Yoon has repeatedly stated his wish to visit Park. During Tuesday's meeting, Yoon is also expected to invite her to his May 10 inauguration ceremony.
Daegu was the last stop in Yoon's two-day swing through key cities in North Gyeongsang Province that was organized to express gratitude for the support that people in the region showed him in last month's presidential election.
Yoon was scheduled to return to Seoul later Tuesday.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
ASML CEO in S. Korea to discuss semiconductor cooperation amid global chip shortage
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released