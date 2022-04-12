(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info in paras 6-8)
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol met with former President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday, telling her he was sorry over their erstwhile relationship surrounding a corruption probe of Park and inviting her to his inauguration ceremony.
"We talked about the president's health," Yoon told reporters after paying a visit to Park at her residence in her hometown of Daegu. "And we do have a history. I told her about my regret and that I felt sorry for her in my heart."
Yoon also invited Park to his May 10 inauguration ceremony, and Park said in response that she will try to attend it, officials of both sides said.
Yoon led an investigation team in 2016 into Park's corruption scandal that led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment. Yoon said during the election campaign that even though he did what he was supposed to do as a prosecutor, he feels apologetic toward Park.
Park was pardoned in December after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption. After months of treatment at a Seoul hospital, she returned to a new residence in her hometown last month.
Their 50-minute meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, according to the officials.
During the meeting, Yoon said he feels regret over the fact that good policies and achievements of Park are not recognized, and that he will try to redeem her honor by promoting and succeeding her work, the officials said.
Yoon also mentioned Park's father and late former President Park Chung-hee, saying he looked into how Park Chung-hee ran the Cabinet and the presidential office, and is learning from how he handled state affairs.
Daegu was the last stop in Yoon's two-day swing through key cities in North Gyeongsang Province that was organized to express gratitude for the support that people in the region showed him in last month's presidential election.
Yoon was scheduled to return to Seoul later Tuesday.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(URGENT) Cabinet approves funds for presidential office relocation
-
Kia vehicle sales jump 18 pct in India in March
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Yongsan residents, environmentalists protest against relocation of presidential office
-
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released
-
N.K missile tests aimed at defeating U.S. missile defense: CRS report
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources