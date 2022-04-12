Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Money supply grows in February amid increased savings, corporate loans

All News 12:00 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew 0.6 percent on-month in February driven by increased savings and corporate loans, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,662.6 trillion won (US$2.96 trillion) on average in February, up 21.8 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.

Contributing to the February rise were increased savings amid rising interest rates, along with a gain in corporate loans.

Banks have raised interest rates on savings in line with the central bank's recent series of rate hikes aimed at taming inflation.

Money supply grows in February amid increased savings, corporate loans - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#money supply #Feb tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!