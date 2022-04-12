BOK chief nominee's confirmation hearing set for next week
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- A confirmation hearing for the nominee for chief of the central bank has been scheduled for next week, a parliamentary committee said Tuesday.
Rhee Chang-yong, President Moon Jae-in's pick for governor of the Bank of Korea (BOK), will be asked to testify before the parliamentary strategy and finance committee at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, the committee said.
Rhee is expected to be asked about the source of his 4.2 billion won (US$3.46 million) in reported assets and his approach to monetary policy.
According to a hearing request submitted to the National Assembly last week, Rhee and his wife have about 2.76 billion won in real estate, 1.38 billion won in bank deposits and a car worth 28.09 million won.
Their property includes an apartment, a leasehold, a rural field and a shopping mall.
Rhee was exempted from mandatory military service after a knee surgery and has no record of crime or tax delinquency.
Prior to his nomination, Rhee was director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund.
Previously, he worked as a professor at Seoul National University (SNU), vice chief of the Financial Services Commission and chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.
Born in 1960, Rhee majored in economics at SNU and received a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University.
