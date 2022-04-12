Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on woes over rate hike, China's slowdown
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Tuesday morning, as investors kept a wary eye on the U.S. central bank's hawkish monetary tightening stance and China's economic slowdown amid its COVID-19 lockdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 28.19 points, or 1.05 percent, to trade at 2,664.91 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors fret over potential rapid rate hikes as the U.S. Federal Reserve repeatedly signaled at an aggressive tightening policy to counter inflation.
Also China's continued lockdown in Shanghai over rising infection cases is feared to disrupt the global supply chain and drag down China's economy, which would dampen global economic growth.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets tumbled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.19 percent, and the S&P500 slipped 1.69 percent. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note inched up to 2.77 percent, the highest since early 2019.
On the Seoul bourse, shares fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.74 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 3.41 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat, and LG Chem decreased 1.37 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.11 percent, and its affiliate Kia fell 0.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,237.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.3 won from the previous session's close.
