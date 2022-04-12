Yoon expected to announce 10 Cabinet nominees: aide
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to announce 10 Cabinet nominees Wednesday, including his pick for foreign and unification ministers, an aide said.
Yoon has already announced eight Cabinet nominees, including finance and defense ministers, and the upcoming nominations will be about ministers for education, foreign affairs, unification, justice, interior and safety, labor, small- and medium-sized enterprises, maritime, agriculture and environment, the aide said.
Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is being considered for foreign minister, along with former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong. Park and Cho, who is also a PPP lawmaker, visited the United States this week as part of a delegation sent by Yoon.
Rep. Kwon Young-se, vice chairman of the transition committee, is among leading candidates for unification minister, along with Kim Chun-sig, who served as a vice unification minister between 2011 and 2013.
Separately, Yoon is likely to name his first presidential chief of staff this week.
A former presidential chief of staff for policy, Kim Dae-ki, has been widely cited as Yoon's first presidential chief of staff.
Kim, a veteran bureaucrat, had served as senior secretary for economic affairs and chief of staff for policy under the Lee Myung-bak administration.
