Police to beef up security around transition team office ahead of labor rally
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Police will set up a wall of buses near the headquarters of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee to beef up security in response to a planned labor rally, officials said Tuesday.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of South Korea's two major umbrella unions, and the Korean Peasants League have warned of massive rallies in central Seoul and the southern district of Yeouido, respectively, on Wednesday.
In response, police plan to mobilize forces and set up the buses around the transition team's office and other places in the capital where the KCTU is expected to gather.
Police also plan to set up checkpoints to block cars coming into the area for the rally, and control cars and public transportation if needed.
The Seoul city government banned the KCTU's demonstration last week, citing virus risks, but the labor group filed an injunction request against the city's move with the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday.
