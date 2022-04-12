(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
BIGBANG rules music charts after returning from four-year hiatus
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
Mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae to fully open to public
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Yongsan residents, environmentalists protest against relocation of presidential office
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources
-
Defense minister Suh reiterates stance against arms support to Ukraine