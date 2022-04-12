Korea Shipbuilding opens European R&D center in Germany
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday that the shipyard has opened its European research and development (R&D) center in Germany.
The R&D center, located in Dusseldorf, will focus on stepping up cooperation with global counterparts in an effort to secure eco-friendly technologies, said KSOE, a subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.
A KSOE official said the European R&D center will serve as a springboard for the company's leading role in developing next-generation ship technologies.
KSOE has been ramping up efforts to establish a global R&D network in a bid to emerge as the world's leading shipyard. In 2019, it set up a R&D center in India.
The shipbuilder also said it has kicked off a joint research program with Germany's RWTH Aachen University on a future ship propulsion system.
KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
