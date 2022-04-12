Samsung Lions counting on returning veterans to lead offensive turnaround
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- While losing four straight games last week, the Samsung Lions failed to get a run across the plate for 26 consecutive innings. The futility streak ended Sunday, and the Lions are hoping veterans back in action will prevent similar droughts the rest of the way.
It all began in the top of the fourth inning last Thursday against the Doosan Bears, immediately after the Lions had put up a five-spot on four hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch.
The Lions lost that game 6-5. Then they were shut out by the Kiwoom Heroes at home in back-to-back games: a 1-0 loss Friday followed by a 3-0 defeat Saturday.
They finally scored a run in the bottom of the third inning Sunday but still dropped that game against the Heroes 6-5 despite outhitting them 12-10.
It was their fourth consecutive loss, which came on the heels of a three-game winning streak.
According to Sports 2i, the official statistics provider for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the 26-innning scoreless drought was the third longest in the Lions' franchise history.
This run of futility came amid some extenuating circumstances, though. Some key veterans missed the start of the season with COVID-19 and only returned to action over the weekend.
First baseman Oh Jae-il made his season debut Friday and hasn't yet found his groove. Oh, who tied for the team lead with 97 RBIs and ranked second with 25 home runs last season, went 1-for-10 with three strikeouts in his first three games.
Two others who followed Oh in returning to the field have shown signs of life. In his second game back on Sunday, outfielder Koo Ja-wook batted 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Koo will look to build on a productive 2021 campaign, in which he set career highs with 22 home runs and 27 steals while also leading the Lions with 30 doubles.
Infielder Kim Sang-su, who'd played on Opening Day on April 2 before sitting out the next six games, homered Sunday. It was only the Lions' second home run of this season. Kim also scored three runs and drew a walk.
Kim will never be mistaken for a power hitter -- he had three in 132 games last year and has reached double figures only once, with 10 dingers in 2018 -- but any extra-base hit from the 32-year-old second baseman is a welcoming sight for the Lions.
The Lions will need more from the trio, and quick. They are second-from-last in the 10-team league with a .544 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), just ahead of the NC Dinos' .529. Offense is down across the league in the early going, but it is a worrisome start for the Lions, among the top three in batting average, slugging percentage and home runs in 2021 with virtually the same lineup as this year's.
The one positive from their recent struggles is that young players got some valuable reps in the absence of veterans. That should give the Lions some depth in their quest for a second straight trip to the postseason.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
