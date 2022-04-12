KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LS 53,700 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES129500 UP2000
GS Retail 28,700 DN 700
Ottogi 461,000 UP 1,500
GC Corp 186,000 DN 2,000
NHIS 11,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 577,000 DN 8,000
DongwonInd 229,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 42,900 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,360 DN 90
SKC 157,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,720 DN 20
SK Discovery 40,850 DN 400
HtlShilla 82,400 DN 600
KPIC 156,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 46,650 UP 1,150
HyundaiMtr 178,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 6,340 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 94,700 DN 2,000
KCC 313,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 84,600 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 11,950 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 94,800 DN 1,200
Daewoong 29,400 DN 250
TaekwangInd 991,000 DN 15,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,060 DN 50
KAL 31,150 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,890 DN 15
LG Corp. 72,900 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 13,150 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,700 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 DN 350
Shinsegae 254,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 314,500 DN 5,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,000 DN 500
SGBC 75,000 UP 2,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,950 DN 100
HITEJINRO 37,000 0
Yuhan 59,600 DN 200
SLCORP 23,150 DN 1,050
