KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 123,000 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,500 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 40,950 DN 200
DOOSAN 98,200 DN 600
DL 59,100 DN 500
KIA CORP. 76,800 DN 700
SK hynix 111,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 679,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,650 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,650 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,300 DN 300
Kogas 37,850 UP 50
LX INT 35,650 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 16,050 DN 350
Hanwha 30,100 DN 450
DB HiTek 69,300 UP 700
CJ 85,800 DN 1,600
TaihanElecWire 1,755 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 32,250 DN 600
ORION Holdings 14,000 DN 50
Daesang 23,800 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,600 0
KG DONGBU STL 17,700 UP 1,750
Hyosung 81,800 DN 1,500
LOTTE 32,250 DN 250
GCH Corp 22,100 DN 600
LotteChilsung 181,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 DN 60
POSCO Holdings 282,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 70,400 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 67,000 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 155,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 77,900 UP 500
KSOE 85,700 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,950 DN 550
MS IND 21,800 DN 200
OCI 107,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 43,650 DN 50
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(URGENT) Cabinet approves funds for presidential office relocation
-
Kia vehicle sales jump 18 pct in India in March
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Yongsan residents, environmentalists protest against relocation of presidential office
-
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released
-
N.K missile tests aimed at defeating U.S. missile defense: CRS report
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources