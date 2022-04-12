KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 617,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,550 0
HyundaiMipoDock 78,000 UP 1,800
Hanmi Science 43,000 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 54,900 DN 600
S-Oil 100,000 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 369,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 DN 500
HMM 26,600 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 500
S-1 70,900 DN 1,100
ZINUS 65,400 DN 1,200
Hanchem 221,000 DN 5,000
DWS 58,900 UP 1,100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 200
KEPCO 21,600 DN 300
Mobis 206,500 DN 1,500
SamsungSecu 40,500 DN 550
SKTelecom 62,500 0
SNT MOTIV 44,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 36,450 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 32,800 DN 1,100
Handsome 35,900 UP 1,250
Asiana Airlines 21,750 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,035 DN 5
COWAY 65,700 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,600 DN 2,000
IBK 11,200 DN 50
DONGSUH 26,000 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,750 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,390 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 32,750 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 25,000 UP 50
KT 36,000 DN 800
Hanon Systems 11,100 DN 150
SK 244,000 DN 4,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31350 DN50
