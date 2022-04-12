KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,200 0
LG Uplus 14,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,500 DN 200
LGCHEM 505,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 78,500 DN 800
LGH&H 882,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,600 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,800 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 122,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 161,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 22,450 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 UP 1,500
KT&G 82,000 DN 300
DHICO 20,100 DN 100
Doosanfc 38,350 DN 600
LG Display 18,500 0
Kangwonland 27,500 DN 50
NAVER 308,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 94,100 DN 1,000
NCsoft 458,000 UP 4,500
KIWOOM 98,500 DN 1,200
DSME 25,000 UP 1,000
HDSINFRA 6,100 DN 100
DWEC 6,620 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 393,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 41,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 DN 300
SK Innovation 200,500 DN 6,000
KIH 75,100 DN 1,500
GS 43,600 DN 800
CJ CGV 27,350 DN 200
LIG Nex1 69,900 UP 300
Fila Holdings 32,000 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,125 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 20,750 UP 450
POONGSAN 32,000 DN 500
