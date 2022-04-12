KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,600 0
Hansae 27,000 DN 200
Youngone Corp 50,300 DN 200
CSWIND 62,300 DN 800
GKL 15,050 DN 400
KOLON IND 59,100 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 278,000 UP 3,500
CUCKOO 18,050 DN 50
DoubleUGames 50,100 DN 800
Meritz Financial 41,200 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 7,970 DN 60
emart 138,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 UP 450
PIAM 46,600 DN 250
HANJINKAL 59,600 DN 400
COSMAX 83,600 DN 300
MANDO 49,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,850 DN 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 UP 100
Netmarble 102,500 0
KRAFTON 267,000 DN 14,500
HD HYUNDAI 55,400 DN 100
ORION 86,200 DN 1,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 DN 100
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 131,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 14,700 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 427,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 503,000 DN 14,000
SKBS 136,000 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,450 0
KakaoBank 45,300 DN 50
HYBE 283,500 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 126,000 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 411,000 DN 14,000
DL E&C 60,900 DN 1,100
kakaopay 132,500 UP 4,000
SKSQUARE 55,400 DN 700
(END)
