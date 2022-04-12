SK chairman banned from selling part of his stock holdings pending divorce suit
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Family Court has granted an injunction banning SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won from selling some of his stock holdings until a divorce suit with his estranged wife is settled, officials said Tuesday.
In the Feb. 23 decision, the court banned Chey from disposing of 3.5 million shares in SK Inc. until the divorce suit is over. His wife, Roh So-young, had asked the court to ban Chey from 6.5 million shares in the company.
Roh appealed the decision.
Chey married Roh, daughter of former President Roh Moo-hyun, in 1988, but the two have been undergoing divorce proceedings since 2017. He first expressed his intention to split up with Roh in 2015 after it was revealed that he has a child born out of wedlock.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(URGENT) Cabinet approves funds for presidential office relocation
-
Kia vehicle sales jump 18 pct in India in March
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Yongsan residents, environmentalists protest against relocation of presidential office
-
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released
-
N.K missile tests aimed at defeating U.S. missile defense: CRS report
-
USS Abraham Lincoln to be deployed near Korea this week: sources