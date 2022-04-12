S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 12, 2022
All News 16:41 April 12, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.224 2.223 +0.1
2-year TB 2.993 2.981 +1.2
3-year TB 3.105 3.186 -8.1
10-year TB 3.313 3.305 +0.8
2-year MSB 3.011 3.045 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.774 3.813 -3.9
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
