N. Korea continues to seriously violate human rights: U.S.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to seriously restrict and violate the human rights of its citizens, the U.S. Department of State said in an annual report released Tuesday.
The 2021 country report on human rights practices much resembled that of the previous year, although the department said the North's COVID-19 preventive measures, which include border closure, further limited access to the reclusive state.
Still, the department said, "Impunity for human rights abuses and corruption continued to be a widespread problem."
"The (North Korean) government took no credible steps to prosecute officials who committed human rights abuses or corruption," it added.
The report said there were "significant human rights issues" in nearly all aspects of life from respect for human integrity and respect for civil liberties to political and religious freedoms and labor rights.
In terms of respect for the integrity of the person, the report said, "There were numerous reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary and unlawful killings."
It also pointed to the North's "shoot to kill" order to kill anyone attempting to leave the country or escape from political prison camps.
"The state also subjected private citizens to attendance at public executions," it said, citing a 2019 survey.
State Secretary Antony Blinken said the country report painted a "clear picture of where human rights and democracy are under threat."
"They highlight where governments have unjustly jailed, tortured, or even killed political opponents, activists, human rights defenders, or journalists, including in Russia, the People's Republic of China, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria," he said in preface of the report.
Meanwhile, the report on South Korea said significant human rights issues included reports of restrictions on freedom of expression, government corruption, lack of investigation of and accountability for violence against women and laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults in the military.
The Seoul government, however, "took steps to identify, investigate, prosecute and punish officials for corruption and human rights abuses," it said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
