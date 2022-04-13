N. Korea uses space program to disguise ballistic missile development: U.S. military intelligence
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea uses its space program as a disguise to test and advance its ballistic missile capabilities, a U.S. military intelligence report said Tuesday.
The report also noted the North may be trying to acquire space and weapons technologies by hacking into aerospace companies.
"North Korea has placed two satellites in orbit and has articulated further space ambitions. Its space program has also enabled testing of technology used in ballistic missiles under the guise of peaceful use of space," the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said in a rare unclassified report, titled, "2022 Challenges to Security in Space."
"These systems provided North Korea with valuable data applicable to the development of long-range and multistage ballistic missiles," added the report.
Pyongyang fired what it claimed to be space launch vehicles (SLVs) on Feb. 27 and March 5 and stated that these were aimed at developing a new reconnaissance satellite.
The U.S., however, has called out those launches as tests for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.
North Korea fired its first ICBM in over four years on March 24.
Pyongyang may also be trying to obtain additional missile technology, according to the report.
"Multiple North Korean hacker groups have targeted the aerospace industries potentially including space technologies," said the report. "This activity, if left unchecked, could enable North Korea's weapons and space system development and procurement programs."
"North Korea's ballistic missiles and SLVs, such as the Unha-3 SLV, in theory could be used to target satellites in a conflict," it added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(URGENT) Cabinet approves funds for presidential office relocation
-
Kia vehicle sales jump 18 pct in India in March
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Yongsan residents, environmentalists protest against relocation of presidential office
-
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
New wedding photos of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin released
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
Transition team eyes scrapping 'Korean age'
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to more than 200,000