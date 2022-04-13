Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon meets ex-President Park with backs turned on corruption probe, impeachment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP crosses the line in decision to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Dae-ki likely to be tapped as Yoon's first presidential chief of staff (Donga Ilbo)
-- DP decides to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP pushes ahead to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Segye Times)
-- Kim Dae-ki likely to be tapped as Yoon's first presidential chief of staff (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With 172 seats, DP pushes to pass prosecution reform bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP decides to pass bill depriving prosecution of investigative power (Hankyoreh)
-- DP pulls trigger on prosecution reform bill (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Coupang hired most number of new employees last year with nearly 10,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon's transition team has yet to show clear national agenda (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon makes amends with president he helped oust (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to make nuclear power U-turn under new government (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon invites former President Park to inauguration (Korea Times)
(END)

