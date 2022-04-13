Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon meets ex-President Park with backs turned on corruption probe, impeachment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP crosses the line in decision to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Dae-ki likely to be tapped as Yoon's first presidential chief of staff (Donga Ilbo)

-- DP decides to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- DP pushes ahead to pass prosecution reform bill this month (Segye Times)

-- Kim Dae-ki likely to be tapped as Yoon's first presidential chief of staff (Chosun Ilbo)

-- With 172 seats, DP pushes to pass prosecution reform bill (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- DP decides to pass bill depriving prosecution of investigative power (Hankyoreh)

-- DP pulls trigger on prosecution reform bill (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Coupang hired most number of new employees last year with nearly 10,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon's transition team has yet to show clear national agenda (Korea Economic Daily)

