Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Job growth slows in March amid upsurge in COVID-19 cases

All News 08:05 April 13, 2022

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 13th consecutive month in March, but job growth slowed from the previous month as employment in in-person services was hit by the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people came to 27.75 million last month, up 831,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The number of employed people has increased every month since March last year. But the March tally was lower than an on-year increase of 1.04 million in February.

The country's jobless rate fell 1.3 percentage points on-year to 3 percent last month.

The South Korean economy has been on a recovery track on the back of robust exports. But it has faced heightened economic uncertainty amid the fast spread of the omicron variant and surging energy costs caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This file photo, taken March 16, 2022, shows information about job postings at the government office of Gwangjin Ward in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#jobless rate #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!