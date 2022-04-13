Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to start 2nd booster shot program for people aged 60 and over

All News 09:05 April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The government said Wednesday it will start the second booster shot program for elderly people aged 60 and over.

It also plans to announce adjustments in social distancing Friday, which will center on normalizing everyday life to pre-pandemic days, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a virus response meeting.

Health officials have hinted at removing the limit on the number of people for private gatherings and the business curfew.

South Korea has seen daily COVID-19 infections decline in recent days, reporting 210,755 cases on Tuesday after reaching its peak of more than 620,000 in mid-March.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!