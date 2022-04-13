Gov't to start 2nd booster shot program for people aged 60 and over
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The government said Wednesday it will start the second booster shot program for elderly people aged 60 and over.
It also plans to announce adjustments in social distancing Friday, which will center on normalizing everyday life to pre-pandemic days, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a virus response meeting.
Health officials have hinted at removing the limit on the number of people for private gatherings and the business curfew.
South Korea has seen daily COVID-19 infections decline in recent days, reporting 210,755 cases on Tuesday after reaching its peak of more than 620,000 in mid-March.
