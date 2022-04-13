Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 13, 2022
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/13 Cloudy 40
Incheon 15/11 Cloudy 40
Suwon 15/12 Rain 40
Cheongju 17/16 Rain 60
Daejeon 19/15 Rain 60
Chuncheon 13/10 Rain 40
Gangneung 12/09 Rain 60
Jeonju 20/16 Rain 70
Gwangju 22/17 Sunny 60
Jeju 23/16 Sunny 60
Daegu 15/14 Rain 60
Busan 16/14 Sunny 60
