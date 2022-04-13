Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/13 Cloudy 40

Incheon 15/11 Cloudy 40

Suwon 15/12 Rain 40

Cheongju 17/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 19/15 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/10 Rain 40

Gangneung 12/09 Rain 60

Jeonju 20/16 Rain 70

Gwangju 22/17 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/16 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/14 Rain 60

Busan 16/14 Sunny 60

