Seoul stocks open higher amid rate hike concerns
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday as investors digested latest key economic data at home and abroad amid woes over high-flying inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.57 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,681.33 as of 9:15 a.m.
Investors also gird themselves for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation.
Consumer prices in the United States surged 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest jump since December 1981, as they reflected commodity price shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Potentially negative implications of China's COVID-19 lockdown on the global economy affected investor sentiment as well.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets pared earlier gains to close lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.26 percent, and the S&P500 slipped 0.3 percent. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slightly fell to 2.72 percent, still the highest since early 2019.
South Korea reported job growth for 13 months in a row in March, but the growth rate slowed on-year due to the omicron wave.
On the Seoul bourse, shares mostly traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.6 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.49 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.9 percent, and LG Chem rose 0.59 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor also added 1.12 percent, and its affiliate Kia increased 1.69 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,230.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.6 won from the previous session's close.
