S. Korea to participate in this year's Bogota book fair as honorary guest

The designation of South Korea as guest of honor at the 2022 FILBO followed the summit between President Moon Jae-in and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque in Seoul in August last year. As they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, the two countries decided to participate as honorary guests at book fairs to be hosted by each other's country in order to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the publishing field. Colombia will take part as guest of honor in the Seoul International Book Fair set to open in June.