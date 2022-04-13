The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 April 13, 2022
SEOUL, Apr. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.33
2-M 1.43 1.43
3-M 1.54 1.54
6-M 1.80 1.80
12-M 2.43 2.40
(END)
