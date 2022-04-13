DP to select Seoul mayor nominee without primary
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The Democratic Party (DP) decided to nominate a candidate for Seoul mayor without a primary, the party's chief said Wednesday, raising the possibility the party will look for a new person rather than selecting from existing contenders, including former party Chairman Song Young-gil.
Rep. Yun Ho-jung, chairman of the party's emergency committee, said that the decision to make a "strategic nomination" for Seoul mayor was made as part of efforts to ensure a "surefire victory" in June's local elections.
The DP "will field a candidate who will live up to people's expectations based on competitiveness and the possibility of victory," Yun said.
Song, the former DP chairman, declared his bid for Seoul mayor, but some party lawmakers criticized him for avoiding his responsibility for a defeat in the March presidential election.
The mayoral election will be one of the biggest races, along with the gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province, with current Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party expected to seek reelection.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
Top NATO military official calls for support for Ukraine