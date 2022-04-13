Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DP to select Seoul mayor nominee without primary

All News 14:00 April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The Democratic Party (DP) decided to nominate a candidate for Seoul mayor without a primary, the party's chief said Wednesday, raising the possibility the party will look for a new person rather than selecting from existing contenders, including former party Chairman Song Young-gil.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung, chairman of the party's emergency committee, said that the decision to make a "strategic nomination" for Seoul mayor was made as part of efforts to ensure a "surefire victory" in June's local elections.

The DP "will field a candidate who will live up to people's expectations based on competitiveness and the possibility of victory," Yun said.

Song, the former DP chairman, declared his bid for Seoul mayor, but some party lawmakers criticized him for avoiding his responsibility for a defeat in the March presidential election.

The mayoral election will be one of the biggest races, along with the gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province, with current Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party expected to seek reelection.

This file photo shows Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

