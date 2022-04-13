Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Yoon to name Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister: source
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will nominate Rep. Park Jin as foreign minister and Rep. Kwon Young-se as unification minister, a source said Wednesday.
Yoon will announce the nominations at a press conference later Wednesday, along with those for other members of the Cabinet, the source said.
No details confirmed for Yoon-Biden summit: spokesperson
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's team has not received confirmation of details for a possible summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, his spokesperson said Wednesday.
A summit could take place in late May shortly after Yoon takes office if Biden stops in South Korea before or after a trip to Japan to attend a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting around May 24.
Transition team seeks to modify carbon neutrality plans, discard nuclear phase-out policy
SEOUL -- The transition team's push to modify carbon neutrality plans of the current Moon Jae-in government will likely include reversal of its nuclear phase-out policy and changes in energy mix, officials said Wednesday.
The transition committee called Tuesday for overhauling the country's carbon neutrality scheme, claiming that policies from the Moon administration actually increased greenhouse gas emissions and sticking to its plans will prompt electricity rate hikes and even lower the country's gross domestic product (GDP).
(LEAD) Prosecutor general denounces prosecution reform bill as 'direct violation of Constitution'
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo pledged Wednesday to do everything he can to derail the ruling Democratic Party's push for a bill depriving the prosecution of its investigative power, denouncing the move as a "direct violation of the Constitution" that would be welcomed only by criminals.
The DP has been pushing for what it calls a "complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right" as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency long accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
(2nd LD) Job growth slows in March amid upsurge in COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job additions for the 13th consecutive month in March, but job growth slowed from the previous month as employment in in-person services was hit by the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 27.75 million last month, up 831,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Banks' household loans down for 4th month in March on curbs, high rates
SEOUL -- Banks' loans to households in South Korea declined for the fourth straight month in March amid high interest rates and the government's curbs on lending, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Outstanding bank loans to households stood at 1,059 trillion won (US$861.3 billion) as of end-March, down 1 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 200,000 on Wednesday, continuing the downward trend after last month's peak, with the government set to further ease virus curbs to regain normalcy.
The country added 195,419 more COVID-19 infections, including 37 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,830,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to provide Ukraine with additional non-lethal aid worth 2 billion won (US$1.6 million) this month to help the war-torn country, an informed source said Wednesday.
Seoul is preparing to start sending to Ukraine such items as bulletproof vests, helmets, medical supplies and meals, ready-to-eat (MREs), as early as next week, according to the source.
