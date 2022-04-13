Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets

All News 14:08 April 13, 2022

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military on Wednesday revealed this week's exercise with Japan in the East Sea involving a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, F-35C stealth jets and other key assets in a show of force amid concerns about possible North Korean provocations.

In a Facebook post, the U.S. 7th Fleet showed photos depicting the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier, F-35Cs, an F/A-18E Super Hornet and E-2D Hawk Eye early warning aircraft engaging in the drills with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force on Tuesday.

This photo from the Facebook account of the U.S. 7th Fleet shows the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier engaging in an exercise with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the East Sea on April 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The move came amid persistent speculation that the North could engage in provocative acts, like another intercontinental ballistic missile launch or a nuclear test, in time for its key political events, including the 110th birthday of its late national founder Kim Il-sung on Friday.

"The two navies strengthen all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment," the 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan, said. "Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

It marks the first such carrier maneuvers of the U.S. Navy in the East Sea since late 2017, when tensions soared due to a string of Pyongyang's major provocations, including its sixth nuclear test.

In November 2017, the U.S. sent three flattops -- USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt -- to the East Sea operational area, called the Korea Theater of Operations (KTO), in an unprecedented display of force against North Korea.

This photo from the Facebook account of the U.S. 7th Fleet shows an F-35C jet launching from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier during an exercise with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the East Sea on April 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

