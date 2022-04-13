Former nuke envoy urges caution on sanctions relief for N. Korea

Lee Do-hoon, who served as special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs under the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration, stressed that imposing sanctions is "the only peaceful way as of now" to pressure the North back to the negotiating table. Having played a key role in the now-stalled Korea peace process, he worked as a member of a group of foreign and national security policy advisers for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol during his campaign trail.