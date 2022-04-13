KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 22,450 UP 350
LotteChilsung 185,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiMtr 181,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 47,250 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,800 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 285,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 315,000 UP 500
Hyosung 82,300 UP 500
SGBC 76,200 UP 1,200
DB INSURANCE 69,800 DN 600
LOTTE 32,750 UP 500
SLCORP 23,900 UP 750
Yuhan 60,000 UP 400
SamsungElec 68,700 UP 1,700
NHIS 11,400 UP 150
KIA CORP. 77,900 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,950 0
HITEJINRO 36,950 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 98,300 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,800 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 40,450 DN 500
DL 59,200 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 6,580 UP 240
CHONGKUNDANG 95,500 UP 800
Daesang 23,750 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,720 UP 120
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 100
KCC 318,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 88,600 UP 4,000
GS E&C 43,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 599,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 159,500 UP 3,500
DongwonInd 232,000 UP 2,500
SK Discovery 41,450 UP 600
GS Retail 28,950 UP 250
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,450 UP 90
SKC 156,000 DN 1,000
Ottogi 462,000 UP 1,000
GC Corp 191,000 UP 5,000
