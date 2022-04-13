KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 55,100 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES136500 UP7000
MERITZ SECU 6,830 UP 110
HtlShilla 82,700 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 DN 100
LX INT 35,000 DN 650
TaihanElecWire 1,795 UP 40
DongkukStlMill 17,200 UP 1,150
CJ 88,000 UP 2,200
DB HiTek 71,700 UP 2,400
SK hynix 113,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 694,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,500 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,500 UP 200
Kogas 39,000 UP 1,150
Hanwha 30,550 UP 450
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 85,500 UP 800
BukwangPharm 12,150 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 95,600 UP 800
Daewoong 29,700 UP 300
TaekwangInd 999,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,080 UP 20
KAL 31,300 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,955 UP 65
LG Corp. 74,800 UP 1,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 127,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 13,300 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 450
ShinpoongPharm 38,300 UP 5,500
SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 5,000
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,500 UP 550
MS IND 22,000 UP 200
OCI 107,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 43,750 UP 100
Hanmi Science 44,600 UP 1,600
KorZinc 625,000 UP 8,000
