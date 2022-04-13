LS 55,100 UP 1,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES136500 UP7000

MERITZ SECU 6,830 UP 110

HtlShilla 82,700 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 DN 100

LX INT 35,000 DN 650

TaihanElecWire 1,795 UP 40

DongkukStlMill 17,200 UP 1,150

CJ 88,000 UP 2,200

DB HiTek 71,700 UP 2,400

SK hynix 113,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 694,000 UP 15,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,500 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 216,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,500 UP 200

Kogas 39,000 UP 1,150

Hanwha 30,550 UP 450

Shinsegae 255,000 UP 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 85,500 UP 800

BukwangPharm 12,150 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 95,600 UP 800

Daewoong 29,700 UP 300

TaekwangInd 999,000 UP 8,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,080 UP 20

KAL 31,300 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,955 UP 65

LG Corp. 74,800 UP 1,900

POSCO CHEMICAL 127,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 13,300 UP 150

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,450 UP 450

ShinpoongPharm 38,300 UP 5,500

SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 5,000

KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,500 UP 550

MS IND 22,000 UP 200

OCI 107,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 43,750 UP 100

Hanmi Science 44,600 UP 1,600

KorZinc 625,000 UP 8,000

(MORE)