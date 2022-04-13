KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 UP 440
HyundaiMipoDock 83,400 UP 5,400
IS DONGSEO 54,800 DN 100
S-Oil 104,500 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 373,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 500
HMM 26,750 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 UP 1,600
Hanssem 79,500 UP 1,600
KSOE 91,800 UP 6,100
Mobis 210,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 1,700
S-1 70,800 DN 100
ZINUS 66,900 UP 1,500
Hanchem 220,000 DN 1,000
DWS 59,200 UP 300
KEPCO 22,100 UP 500
SamsungSecu 41,100 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 17,700 0
SKTelecom 61,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 46,900 UP 2,900
HyundaiElev 36,800 UP 350
DONGSUH 26,150 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,300 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 6,370 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 25,050 UP 50
KT 35,950 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31050 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 UP 100
LG Uplus 14,250 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,500 0
SAMSUNG SDS 138,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,115 UP 80
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400
SK 248,500 UP 4,500
Handsome 36,150 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 21,800 UP 50
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
-
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
-
-
-
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force