SamsungHvyInd 5,990 UP 440

HyundaiMipoDock 83,400 UP 5,400

IS DONGSEO 54,800 DN 100

S-Oil 104,500 UP 4,500

LG Innotek 373,500 UP 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 500

HMM 26,750 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 62,600 UP 1,600

Hanssem 79,500 UP 1,600

KSOE 91,800 UP 6,100

Mobis 210,000 UP 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 1,700

S-1 70,800 DN 100

ZINUS 66,900 UP 1,500

Hanchem 220,000 DN 1,000

DWS 59,200 UP 300

KEPCO 22,100 UP 500

SamsungSecu 41,100 UP 600

KG DONGBU STL 17,700 0

SKTelecom 61,500 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 46,900 UP 2,900

HyundaiElev 36,800 UP 350

DONGSUH 26,150 UP 150

SamsungEng 24,300 UP 550

SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,000

PanOcean 6,370 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 25,050 UP 50

KT 35,950 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31050 DN300

LOTTE TOUR 17,300 UP 100

LG Uplus 14,250 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,500 0

SAMSUNG SDS 138,000 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 42,600 UP 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,115 UP 80

Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400

SK 248,500 UP 4,500

Handsome 36,150 UP 250

Asiana Airlines 21,800 UP 50

(MORE)