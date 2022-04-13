KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 66,700 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,500 UP 900
IBK 11,150 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,150 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 127,000 UP 4,500
Celltrion 164,500 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 22,750 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,500 DN 3,500
KT&G 82,000 0
DHICO 20,750 UP 650
Doosanfc 38,850 UP 500
LG Display 19,050 UP 550
Kangwonland 27,650 UP 150
NAVER 310,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 95,800 UP 1,700
NCsoft 458,500 UP 500
KIWOOM 99,900 UP 1,400
DSME 26,500 UP 1,500
HDSINFRA 6,260 UP 160
DWEC 6,630 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,950 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 41,450 UP 200
LGH&H 890,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 518,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO E&C 78,500 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 UP 500
CJ CGV 27,350 0
LIG Nex1 72,000 UP 2,100
Fila Holdings 32,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,200 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,115 DN 10
GS 44,200 UP 600
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,600 UP 200
FOOSUNG 20,850 UP 100
KIH 75,700 UP 600
SK Innovation 206,000 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 32,550 UP 550
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
-
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force