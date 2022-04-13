KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 100
Hansae 27,550 UP 550
Youngone Corp 50,900 UP 600
CSWIND 62,500 UP 200
GKL 15,300 UP 250
KOLON IND 60,400 UP 1,300
CUCKOO 18,250 UP 200
HanmiPharm 295,000 UP 17,000
Meritz Financial 41,400 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 7,980 UP 10
emart 136,500 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 51,000 UP 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 UP 250
PIAM 47,800 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 60,700 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 39,400 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 0
Netmarble 104,500 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 267,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 57,300 UP 1,900
ORION 86,900 UP 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 200
MANDO 51,600 UP 2,200
BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 84,500 UP 900
SKCHEM 132,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 14,950 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 432,000 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 524,000 UP 21,000
SKBS 138,500 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 18,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 150
KakaoBank 46,850 UP 1,550
kakaopay 134,000 UP 1,500
HYBE 301,500 UP 18,000
LG Energy Solution 431,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 61,100 UP 200
SKSQUARE 57,000 UP 1,600
SK ie technology 124,500 DN 1,500
(END)
-
