(profile) Ex-judge with administrative experience named interior minister nominee
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Interior Minister nominee Lee Sang-min is a former judge who served as vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).
Hailing from North Jeolla Province, Lee began his career as a district court judge in Seoul in 1992 and later worked as a researcher at the Supreme Court. He also served as an advisor for the former main conservative Saenuri Party in the past.
From 2015 to 2017, Lee served as the ACRC's vice chairman for administrative appeals. During the presidential election, he joined the main opposition People Power Party's campaign and later joined the transition committee as a special advisor.
Lee went to Seoul's Choongam High School, where President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol graduated from, and is also Yoon's Seoul National University school of law alumnus.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source