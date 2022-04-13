Thousands of unionized workers call on Yoon to improve labor conditions
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of unionized workers held a rally in central Seoul on Wednesday, calling on President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to improve labor conditions.
Some 4,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of South Korea's two major umbrella unions, joined the rally near Jongmyo Park, far less than the 10,000 it had initially planned to have.
"We are well aware of the negative impression President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has toward the KCTU, but national unity would be possible only when he opens his ears to the voice he hates the most," a KCTU activist said during the rally, calling for measures to help temporary contract workers and increase the country's minimum wage.
Citing virus infection risks, the Seoul city government had banned the rally last week, but the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday partially granted an injunction by the labor union, allowing it to go ahead with the rally on the condition COVID-19 prevention rules are strictly followed and the size of the rally is limited to less than 300 people.
No scuffle was reported between the protesters and the police, but subway trains were briefly made to pass through without stopping at the nearby Gyeongbokgung station at one point during the rally as part of traffic controls.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source