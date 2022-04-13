Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(5th LD) Yoon picks Rep. Park Jin for foreign minister, closest prosecutor colleague for justice minister
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated Rep. Park Jin, a veteran politician well versed in relations with the United States, as foreign minister Wednesday, as he announced eight Cabinet nominees, including a surprise pick of his closest prosecutor colleague Han Dong-hoon for justice minister.
Yoon also nominated Rep. Kwon Young-se, a four-term lawmaker who served as ambassador to China from 2013-2015, as unification minister, while tapping Kim Dae-ki, an economic technocrat who previously served as a senior presidential secretary, for his chief of staff.
-----------------
S. Korea to lift overall special travel advisory over COVID-19
SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Wednesday said it has decided to lift a special travel advisory affecting all overseas travel as a measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The across-the-board special advisory, introduced in March 2020 and extended on a monthly basis, will be lifted, effective Thursday, in consideration of the country's new virus control strategy and COVID-19 situations abroad, according to the foreign ministry.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Prosecutor general denounces prosecution reform bill as 'direct violation of Constitution'
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo pledged Wednesday to do everything he can to derail the ruling Democratic Party's push for a bill depriving the prosecution of its investigative power, denouncing the move as a "direct violation of the Constitution" that would be welcomed only by criminals.
The DP has been pushing for what it calls a "complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right" as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency long accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 200,000 on Wednesday, continuing the downward trend after last month's peak, with the government set to further ease virus curbs to regain normalcy.
The country added 195,419 more COVID-19 infections, including 37 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,830,644, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Rights watchdog recommends legislation recognizing same-sex, non-traditional civil unions
SEOUL -- The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday recommended enacting legislation recognizing same-sex civil unions and other non-traditional family formats to help ensure the basic rights of sexual minorities.
The recommendation followed a petition previously filed by 1,056 Korean nationals in homosexual relationships at home and abroad, claiming they are being excluded from the constitutionally guaranteed rights to marriage and family life in violation of the Constitution and the international human rights law.
-----------------
Foreigners sell Korean stocks for 2nd month on Ukraine war, Fed rate hike woes
SEOUL -- Foreigners sold a net of some US$4 billion worth of South Korean stocks in March amid worries over the protracted war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to tighten its monetary policy, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Foreigners' net stock selling came to $3.93 billion last month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea. This marked the second straight month that foreigners unloaded more shares than they bought in the market here.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 2-day losing streak amid eased inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday after two consecutive sessions of losses as investors bet that inflation in the United States may have peaked and China partly eased its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 49.73 points, or 1.86 percent, to close at 2,716.49 points.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sorry to ex-President Park, invites her to inauguration ceremony
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force