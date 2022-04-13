Business suspension for HDC Hyundai extended to 16 months over deadly building demolition
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government on Wednesday imposed an additional eight-month business suspension on HDC Hyundai Development Co. over a deadly building demolition project that claimed nine lives in June of last year.
The latest administrative measure came after the company was slapped with an eight-month business suspension order on March 30 in connection with the collapse of a five-story building during demolition work in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
As a result, the business suspension for HDC Hyundai has been extended to one year and four months.
The first eight-month business suspension slated for April 18 to Dec. 17 was linked to the company's noncompliance with previously submitted demolition plans, while the second eight-month suspension set to begin Dec. 18 is due to its violation of subcontractor supervision rules, the city government said.
Meanwhile, HDC Hyundai is also facing additional administrative measures in connection with a separate fatal accident that claimed the lives of six workers in January when outer wall structures of a 39-story apartment building under construction in Gwangju collapsed.
