Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Han, confidant of Yoon, tapped as justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon names Han justice minister; DP criticizes it as 'prosecution coup' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister nominee vows to block prosecution reform (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's confidant named justice minister; prosecution reform hits center stage of politics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister nominee promises to derail prosecution reform (Segye Times)
-- Han named justice minister one day after DP decides to push for prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Han tapped as justice minister; Yoon displays 'my way' style of Cabinet appointments (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Han named justice minister; Yoon openly displays pro-prosecution personnel appointment (Hankyoreh)
-- Han stands out among latest round of Cabinet nominee announcements (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon's confidant named justice chief amid clash over prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Han named justice minister amid storm over prosecution reform (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon names top envoy, 8 more positions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon picks Park as foreign minister in second round of Cabinet choices (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon nominates Park Jin as foreign minister (Korea Times)
(END)
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
S. Korea holds FM talks with Sweden, Finland
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
Transition team seeks to modify carbon neutrality plans, discard nuclear phase-out policy
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets