Korean-language dailies

-- Han, confidant of Yoon, tapped as justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon names Han justice minister; DP criticizes it as 'prosecution coup' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice minister nominee vows to block prosecution reform (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon's confidant named justice minister; prosecution reform hits center stage of politics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice minister nominee promises to derail prosecution reform (Segye Times)

-- Han named justice minister one day after DP decides to push for prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Han tapped as justice minister; Yoon displays 'my way' style of Cabinet appointments (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Han named justice minister; Yoon openly displays pro-prosecution personnel appointment (Hankyoreh)

-- Han stands out among latest round of Cabinet nominee announcements (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon's confidant named justice chief amid clash over prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Han named justice minister amid storm over prosecution reform (Korea Economic Daily)

