Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Han, confidant of Yoon, tapped as justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon names Han justice minister; DP criticizes it as 'prosecution coup' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister nominee vows to block prosecution reform (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's confidant named justice minister; prosecution reform hits center stage of politics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister nominee promises to derail prosecution reform (Segye Times)
-- Han named justice minister one day after DP decides to push for prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Han tapped as justice minister; Yoon displays 'my way' style of Cabinet appointments (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Han named justice minister; Yoon openly displays pro-prosecution personnel appointment (Hankyoreh)
-- Han stands out among latest round of Cabinet nominee announcements (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon's confidant named justice chief amid clash over prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Han named justice minister amid storm over prosecution reform (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon names top envoy, 8 more positions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon picks Park as foreign minister in second round of Cabinet choices (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon nominates Park Jin as foreign minister (Korea Times)
