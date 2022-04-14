(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 14)

Han's nomination is not compatible with the president-elect's intention to dismantle the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in the Blue House. In the past, the office handled screening top officials and inspecting them, but Yoon promised to transfer the function to the justice ministry and the police. Personnel affairs, including promotions, of prosecutors also will likely be dealt with by the justice ministry rather than going through consultations with the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, the justice ministry and prosecutor general as in the past. On Wednesday, Han said he will not command prosecutors over concrete cases, as seen in the Moon Jae-in administration. But if Han is seated as justice minister with more powers than ever before, Yoon can hardly avoid controversy.