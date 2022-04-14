(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 14)

It is not proper for Park to exercise her influence over any election. She should keep a low profile and refrain from engaging in politics. If she tries to flex her political muscle behind the scenes, she will disappoint the people who vividly remember her misdeeds that led to her ouster and denigrate the meaning of the special pardon granted to her. Yoon also deserves criticism for attempting to woo Park's supporters and residents in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a power base of conservative forces, ahead of the June 1 local elections.