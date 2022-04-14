N. Korea promotes six commanding officers to 'general' for late founder's birth anniversary
By Yi Won-ju
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Six North Korean military officials have been promoted to the rank of four-star general at the order of leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of late national founder Kim Il-sung, state media reported Thursday.
The announcement came on the eve of the anniversary, one of the country's biggest celebrations, apparently aimed at rallying unity within the military amid heightened regional tensions.
Kim has conferred the title of general to former Defense Minister Kim Jong-gwan, who was demoted to a three-star colonel general from vice marshal in a military reshuffle last year, according to the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
Other military officials promoted to general are Kim Myong-sik, Kim Kwang-hyok, Jong Kyong-thaek, O Il-jong and Kang Sun-nam.
Kim expressed "firm belief that all the commanding officers, the hard core of the armed forces of the DPRK, would fully discharge their duties in the honorable struggle to turn the revolutionary armed forces into the elite ones under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, remaining boundlessly loyal to the Party and the revolution," the broadcaster reported.
Currently, Kim holds the second-highest position in the North's military of "marshal." Only his late grandfather and late father Kim Jong-il are titled "grand marshal," the highest rank.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
Transition team seeks to modify carbon neutrality plans, discard nuclear phase-out policy