Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 16/10 Sunny 20

Suwon 16/09 Sunny 20

Cheongju 16/10 Rain 30

Daejeon 17/09 Rain 30

Chuncheon 15/08 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/09 Rain 40

Jeonju 19/12 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 21/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 16/13 Rain 60

Daegu 14/09 Rain 30

Busan 14/11 Rain 30

