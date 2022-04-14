Ahn cancels public schedule after Yoon bypasses recommendations
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo canceled his public schedule Thursday, a source said, after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol bypassed his recommendations for Cabinet nominees.
Ahn was scheduled to visit the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters in the morning but has informed the transition team that he will not be going, the source said.
The press has also not received the usual notification of Ahn's daily public schedule.
Speculation is rife the chairman is weighing his options after Yoon bypassed his recommendations for Cabinet members in the second round of nominations announced Wednesday.
All but two Cabinet positions have been filled, with none coming from those close to Ahn.
Ahn, who is also the leader of the minor opposition People's Party, dropped out of the presidential race days before the election to lend his support to Yoon's campaign.
In agreeing to merge campaigns, the two also agreed to launch a joint government and merge their parties after the election.
"For the past month, he was busy working on the transition committee, but I think he needs time now to assess the current situation," the source said.
Ahn did not attend a scheduled dinner meeting with Yoon and other transition team members on Wednesday.
