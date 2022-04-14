(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia unveil face-lifted SUV models at New York auto show
(ATTN: UPDATES with Genesis concept in 8th para; ADDS 2nd photo)
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. -- South Korea's two biggest carmakers -- said Thursday they have unveiled their face-lifted SUV models amid robust demand for SUVs at the New York International Auto Show this week.
Hyundai revealed the upgraded Palisade SUV at the show ahead of its domestic launch in May, while Kia introduced the face-lifted Telluride SUV ahead of its U.S. launch later this year, the companies said in separate statements.
The new Palisade will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, or a 3.8 gasoline engine. It will be released in the U.S. market this summer, Hyundai said.
The new Telluride comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with strengthened safety features, such as the forward collision avoidance (FCA), FCA assist-junction turning (FCA-JT), and evasive steering assist systems.
The Telluride, produced in Kia's Georgia plant, was launched in the U.S. in 2019 and sold only in North American markets.
Kia also debuted the all-new Niro with a complete redesign, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and extended driving range. The gasoline hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions of the new Niro will go on sale in the U.S. market later this year, Kia said.
It also introduced its flagship pure electric sedan, the Kia Concept EV9, in New York following its disclosure at the LA Auto Show in November last year.
Hyundai's independent Genesis brand revealed the all-electric 'X Speedium Coupe' concept in New York.
In the January-March period, Hyundai and Kia's vehicle sales fell 3.7 percent on-year to 322,593 vehicles in the U.S., the world's most important automobile market.
